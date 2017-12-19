SET THE FUTURE DATE/TIME

About app
Hi, my name is Willy
In case, you’ve been wondering how I got my name, I have an interesting story to share.
What’s the most common word used for future tense? You got that one right. It was easy, wasn’t it? When “will” is combined with “you” – Willy is what you get as a result.
What can I do for you?
Give me your photo or video. Write me a message. I will take them all and send to the future. How?
I’m not a time machine, but I spend a lot of time in the future. I keep your messages there. I show them to your friends and family at the exact date and time you instructed me to do.
I keep my promise. Your friends and people you love can ask me to show your photos and videos earlier, but I won’t listen. Willy respects your wishes and follows your instructions to the tiniest detail.
If you want I can delete your messages once they become available.
I’m your best friend. So, play with me.
Tell when, how long, and to whom I should show your message. Until then, your message is safe with me.
I’m funny and easy to play with. Don’t worry. The waiting game is something that your friends and family will enjoy. Trust me when I say, people are tired of instant messaging. I’m here to remind them that they can find great joy in small things.
Key Features
Send photos, text, and videos into the future with Willy
What’s Willy all about?
Facebook uses only the past tense. Snapchat is right here and right now.What about the future?
It’s not science fiction. It’s a future-focused app called – Willy.
How does Willy work?
Finally, a time capsule app!
Are you ready to get back to the future with Willy?